"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia — explosions were heard at two railway stations

On the night of August 7, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. In particular, the drones flew over two railway stations.

"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia: what is known

The governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, claims that air defense forces allegedly repelled the drone attack and there were no casualties.

However, there was damage, as two railway stations were under attack.

A fire broke out in an administrative building at the Surovykyne railway station, which is being quickly extinguished by fire services. At the Maksym Gorky railway station, sappers are currently working with the wreckage of the liquidated UAV — there is no damage to the facilities. Share

He also added that rail traffic is supposedly operating normally.

The Ministry of Defense announced that 82 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down overnight over the Russian Federation and annexed Crimea.