"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia — explosions were heard at two railway stations

On the night of August 7, the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. In particular, the drones flew over two railway stations.
"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia: what is known
The governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, claims that air defense forces allegedly repelled the drone attack and there were no casualties.
However, there was damage, as two railway stations were under attack.
He also added that rail traffic is supposedly operating normally.
The Ministry of Defense announced that 82 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down overnight over the Russian Federation and annexed Crimea.
31 — over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 11 — over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 10 — over the territory of the Rostov region, 9 — over the territory of the Krasnodar region, 8 — over the waters of the Black Sea, 7 — over the territory of the Volgograd region, 4 — over the territory of the Belgorod region, 1 over the territory of the Belgorod region and the territory of the Oryol region.
