Trump to hold talks with Zelensky before meeting with Putin — media
Trump will listen to Zelenskyy and Europe's position
Source:  ABC News

According to ABC News, US President Donald Trump will hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies on August 13 ahead of a summit in Alaska. They will also be joined by Vice President J.D. Vance.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy warned of Putin's aggressive stance, highlighting the urgency of strategic discussions and alliances.
  • The fluid situation leaves open the possibility of last-minute changes, with uncertainty surrounding Zelenskyy's attendance at the Alaska summit.

Trump will listen to Zelenskyy and Europe's position

According to anonymous sources, negotiations in the format of a video conference between Trump, Vance, Zelensky, and European leaders are planned to be held on August 13 — that is, 2 days before the meeting between the US president and the Russian dictator.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians and his allies that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, is actively preparing for "new offensive operations" in Ukraine.

This indicates that he doesn't care about the results of the peace summit in Alaska.

Fierce fighting on the front lines, as well as drone and long-range missile strikes, continues as the US and Russia prepare for Friday's meeting, American journalists emphasize.

According to preliminary data, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not fly to Alaska, because he was not invited there.

Despite this, insiders say that things could still change, as "the situation is very fluid."

