According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with American leader Donald Trump because the latter really has influence over the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- Graham emphasizes the concept of 'peace through strength' in relation to Trump's actions and impact on Putin's regime.
- Trump's role in pressuring Putin and influencing diplomatic efforts is seen as significant, according to Senator Graham.
The world underestimates Trump's influence on Putin
According to the senator, it is difficult to find at least one other politician on the international scene, besides Trump, who could bring Putin to the negotiating table to end the war against Ukraine.
Graham also drew attention to the fact that Trump recently announced new tariffs on India because the country continues to buy Russian oil.
He believes this also frightened the Russian dictator and his entourage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-