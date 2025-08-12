Why Putin agreed to meet with Trump — Graham's explanation
Why Putin agreed to meet with Trump — Graham's explanation

The world underestimates Trump's influence on Putin
Source:  Fox News

According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with American leader Donald Trump because the latter really has influence over the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • Graham emphasizes the concept of 'peace through strength' in relation to Trump's actions and impact on Putin's regime.
  • Trump's role in pressuring Putin and influencing diplomatic efforts is seen as significant, according to Senator Graham.

The world underestimates Trump's influence on Putin

The reason Putin is going to Alaska is because President Trump announced the sale of weapons to Europe to help Ukraine, and that alarmed Putin, Lindsey Graham said.

According to the senator, it is difficult to find at least one other politician on the international scene, besides Trump, who could bring Putin to the negotiating table to end the war against Ukraine.

Graham also drew attention to the fact that Trump recently announced new tariffs on India because the country continues to buy Russian oil.

He believes this also frightened the Russian dictator and his entourage.

He (Trump — ed.) struck at the second largest buyer of Russian oil, which supports Russia's military machine. That's why Putin is going to Alaska. Peace through strength, — the American senator concluded.

