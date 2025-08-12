Why Putin agreed to meet with Trump — Graham's explanation

According to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agreed to meet with American leader Donald Trump because the latter really has influence over the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

The world underestimates Trump's influence on Putin

The reason Putin is going to Alaska is because President Trump announced the sale of weapons to Europe to help Ukraine, and that alarmed Putin, Lindsey Graham said. Share

According to the senator, it is difficult to find at least one other politician on the international scene, besides Trump, who could bring Putin to the negotiating table to end the war against Ukraine.

Graham also drew attention to the fact that Trump recently announced new tariffs on India because the country continues to buy Russian oil.

He believes this also frightened the Russian dictator and his entourage.