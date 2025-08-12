Trump-Putin meeting. What outcome can we expect?

According to the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot, negotiations between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a very concrete result - a ceasefire by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The meeting aims to conclude with a ceasefire that Ukraine agreed to 5 months ago, paving the way for further negotiations.
- The international community, including the EU, emphasizes the importance of respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and the freedom of its people to decide their own future.
Trump will try to stop the fire
The head of the French Foreign Ministry once again reminded that official Paris supports Ukraine and will actively seek a just and lasting peace for it.
What is important to understand is that on the evening of August 11, the leaders of 26 European Union member states adopted a joint statement in support of Ukraine.
It became a kind of direct appeal to Donald Trump.
This document states that meaningful negotiations are impossible without a ceasefire or reduction in hostilities.
European Union leaders reminded the US president that "international borders should not be changed by force," the people of Ukraine should have the freedom to decide their own future, and the path to peace cannot be determined without Ukraine.
