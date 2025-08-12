Trump-Putin meeting. What outcome can we expect?

According to the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Noel Barrot, negotiations between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have a very concrete result - a ceasefire by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Trump will try to stop the fire

The head of the French Foreign Ministry once again reminded that official Paris supports Ukraine and will actively seek a just and lasting peace for it.

The summit, which will take place in Alaska, should conclude with the ceasefire that President Trump seeks and that Ukraine agreed to 5 months ago. It is on this basis that negotiations can finally begin, Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized. Share

J’ai participé aujourd’hui avec mes collègues européens à un conseil des affaires étrangères extraordinaire. Nous soutenons l’Ukraine et aspirons à une paix juste et durable. Le sommet qui se tiendra en Alaska devra aboutir au cessez-le-feu souhaité par le président Trump et… — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) August 11, 2025

What is important to understand is that on the evening of August 11, the leaders of 26 European Union member states adopted a joint statement in support of Ukraine.

It became a kind of direct appeal to Donald Trump.

This document states that meaningful negotiations are impossible without a ceasefire or reduction in hostilities.