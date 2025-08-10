Kremlin insider warns of Putin's real plan for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Kremlin insider warns of Putin's real plan for Ukraine

Putin wants to achieve the total surrender of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

As The Washington Post has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not actually plan to return the occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine, and will never agree to a complete ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • Official Moscow's offer to relinquish Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire highlights Putin's ruthless tactics and disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty.
  • The underlying goal of Putin's plan is to maintain control over strategic territories, such as the land bridge to occupied Crimea, at the expense of Ukraine's stability and territorial integrity.

Putin wants to achieve the total surrender of Ukraine

A former senior Kremlin official claims that the Russian dictator is only willing to agree to a temporary ceasefire.

In addition, Putin is not considering any territorial concessions.

"Politically, it is easier for [the Kremlin] to continue the war until the final collapse of Ukraine than to make peace. That is why they are clinging to the idea that there should be a temporary, but not permanent, ceasefire, and then in the meantime (Ukrainian) elections can be held," the insider said.

Another anonymous source claims that official Moscow has offered Volodymyr Zelensky's team to give up Donbas in eastern Ukraine, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in exchange for a ceasefire.

However, what is important to understand is that all this is without any other offers in return.

The bitter truth is that Putin is not going to return the territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

As you know, it is there that a valuable land bridge to occupied Crimea is located.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump-Putin meeting. What Starmer and Macron agreed on
Starmer and Macron are involved in preparing the meeting
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump considering inviting Zelensky to talks with Putin
What is Trump up to?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kazakhstan supports Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kazakhstan has made it clear that it supports Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?