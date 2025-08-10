As The Washington Post has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not actually plan to return the occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine, and will never agree to a complete ceasefire.
Points of attention
- Official Moscow's offer to relinquish Donbas in exchange for a ceasefire highlights Putin's ruthless tactics and disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty.
- The underlying goal of Putin's plan is to maintain control over strategic territories, such as the land bridge to occupied Crimea, at the expense of Ukraine's stability and territorial integrity.
Putin wants to achieve the total surrender of Ukraine
A former senior Kremlin official claims that the Russian dictator is only willing to agree to a temporary ceasefire.
In addition, Putin is not considering any territorial concessions.
Another anonymous source claims that official Moscow has offered Volodymyr Zelensky's team to give up Donbas in eastern Ukraine, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in exchange for a ceasefire.
However, what is important to understand is that all this is without any other offers in return.
The bitter truth is that Putin is not going to return the territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.
As you know, it is there that a valuable land bridge to occupied Crimea is located.
