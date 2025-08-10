Kremlin insider warns of Putin's real plan for Ukraine

As The Washington Post has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not actually plan to return the occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine, and will never agree to a complete ceasefire.

Putin wants to achieve the total surrender of Ukraine

A former senior Kremlin official claims that the Russian dictator is only willing to agree to a temporary ceasefire.

In addition, Putin is not considering any territorial concessions.

"Politically, it is easier for [the Kremlin] to continue the war until the final collapse of Ukraine than to make peace. That is why they are clinging to the idea that there should be a temporary, but not permanent, ceasefire, and then in the meantime (Ukrainian) elections can be held," the insider said. Share

Another anonymous source claims that official Moscow has offered Volodymyr Zelensky's team to give up Donbas in eastern Ukraine, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, in exchange for a ceasefire.

However, what is important to understand is that all this is without any other offers in return.

The bitter truth is that Putin is not going to return the territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.