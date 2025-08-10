Trump considering inviting Zelensky to talks with Putin
Trump considering inviting Zelensky to talks with Putin

What is Trump up to?
Source:  NBC News

According to NBC News, US President Donald Trump is considering inviting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Alaska, where a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place on August 15.

  • While the visit is not finalized, there is strong anticipation and hope that Zelensky will attend the meetings in Alaska.
  • The focus remains on planning Putin's requested bilateral meeting, leaving open the potential for Zelensky's involvement in the talks.

According to insiders, discussions regarding inviting the Ukrainian president to Alaska are indeed underway in the White House.

"This is being discussed," one of the anonymous sources said.

What is important to understand is that the visit has not yet been finalized, so it is unclear whether Zelensky will be in Alaska for the meetings.

However, as it turned out, the probability of this is indeed very high.

A White House official stressed that this was "absolutely" possible.

"Everyone really hopes that this will happen," the senior official said.

Journalists asked their insiders whether Washington had officially invited Zelensky to Alaska.

The president remains open to a three-way summit with both leaders. The White House is currently focused on planning the bilateral meeting that President Putin has requested, one of the insiders said.

Another anonymous source claims: if Zelensky had gone to Alaska, it is unclear whether he and Putin would have ended up in the same room.

