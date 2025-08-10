Trump considering inviting Zelensky to talks with Putin

According to NBC News, US President Donald Trump is considering inviting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Alaska, where a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place on August 15.
Points of attention
- While the visit is not finalized, there is strong anticipation and hope that Zelensky will attend the meetings in Alaska.
- The focus remains on planning Putin's requested bilateral meeting, leaving open the potential for Zelensky's involvement in the talks.
What is Trump up to?
According to insiders, discussions regarding inviting the Ukrainian president to Alaska are indeed underway in the White House.
What is important to understand is that the visit has not yet been finalized, so it is unclear whether Zelensky will be in Alaska for the meetings.
However, as it turned out, the probability of this is indeed very high.
A White House official stressed that this was "absolutely" possible.
Journalists asked their insiders whether Washington had officially invited Zelensky to Alaska.
Another anonymous source claims: if Zelensky had gone to Alaska, it is unclear whether he and Putin would have ended up in the same room.
