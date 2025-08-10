On August 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This came amid increasing pressure from US leader Donald Trump regarding a “territorial exchange” with the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- The coordinated position among European allies underscores the urgency to halt the fighting and prevent further destructive actions by Russia.
- The statements by President Zelensky highlight the defiance against attempts to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and the commitment to secure a stable peace for the nation.
Kazakhstan has made it clear that it supports Ukraine
According to the head of state, it is extremely dangerous if one or another independent state is considered simply a "territory" and attempts are made to divide it.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that all of Ukraine's allies strive for a fair and lasting peace.
He also told Tokayev about diplomatic work with US leader Donald Trump and European partners.
The President of Ukraine confirmed that a meeting of security advisors took place, and there is a coordinated European position: the war must end as soon as possible with a reliable peace.
