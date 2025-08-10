Kazakhstan supports Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting



Kazakhstan has made it clear that it supports Ukraine
On August 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This came amid increasing pressure from US leader Donald Trump regarding a “territorial exchange” with the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The coordinated position among European allies underscores the urgency to halt the fighting and prevent further destructive actions by Russia.
  • The statements by President Zelensky highlight the defiance against attempts to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and the commitment to secure a stable peace for the nation.



Grateful for the support of the Ukrainian people, our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We appreciate it very much. Indeed, international law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and common sense, namely respect for the borders and territorial integrity of states, the dignity of each people must prevail.

According to the head of state, it is extremely dangerous if one or another independent state is considered simply a "territory" and attempts are made to divide it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that all of Ukraine's allies strive for a fair and lasting peace.

He also told Tokayev about diplomatic work with US leader Donald Trump and European partners.

The President of Ukraine confirmed that a meeting of security advisors took place, and there is a coordinated European position: the war must end as soon as possible with a reliable peace.

"Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to drag out the fighting, refusing to stop the killings despite announced deadlines, and trying to bargain for better positions on the ground for further strikes. Such destructiveness on the part of Russia must stop," Zelenskyy said.

