Kazakhstan supports Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

On August 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had held telephone talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. This came amid increasing pressure from US leader Donald Trump regarding a “territorial exchange” with the aggressor country Russia.

Kazakhstan has made it clear that it supports Ukraine

Grateful for the support of the Ukrainian people, our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We appreciate it very much. Indeed, international law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and common sense, namely respect for the borders and territorial integrity of states, the dignity of each people must prevail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is extremely dangerous if one or another independent state is considered simply a "territory" and attempts are made to divide it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that all of Ukraine's allies strive for a fair and lasting peace.

He also told Tokayev about diplomatic work with US leader Donald Trump and European partners.

The President of Ukraine confirmed that a meeting of security advisors took place, and there is a coordinated European position: the war must end as soon as possible with a reliable peace.