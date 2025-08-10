Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Saratov Oil Refinery

On the night of August 10, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a powerful blow at the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov Region, Russia).

New “bavovna” in Russia

The fact of another successful attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He draws attention to the fact that after the strike drones hit the territory of the enterprise, powerful explosions and a fire began.

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the fuel infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

He is actively involved in providing the occupation forces with petroleum products.

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its annual processing capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil.