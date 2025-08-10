On the night of August 10, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a powerful blow at the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov Region, Russia).
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike, which elicited powerful explosions and a fire at the refinery.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking strategic measures to weaken the enemy's capabilities and halt their criminal war against Ukraine.
New “bavovna” in Russia
The fact of another successful attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He draws attention to the fact that after the strike drones hit the territory of the enterprise, powerful explosions and a fire began.
What is important to understand is that the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the fuel infrastructure of the Russian Federation.
He is actively involved in providing the occupation forces with petroleum products.
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its annual processing capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil.
