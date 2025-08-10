Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Saratov Oil Refinery
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Saratov Oil Refinery

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New “bavovna” in Russia
On the night of August 10, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a powerful blow at the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov Region, Russia).

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike, which elicited powerful explosions and a fire at the refinery.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking strategic measures to weaken the enemy's capabilities and halt their criminal war against Ukraine.

The fact of another successful attack was confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He draws attention to the fact that after the strike drones hit the territory of the enterprise, powerful explosions and a fire began.

What is important to understand is that the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the fuel infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

He is actively involved in providing the occupation forces with petroleum products.

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, its annual processing capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically take measures aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the enemy in order to force him to stop armed aggression against our state. Each damaged facility on the territory of the Russian Federation, which is involved in ensuring its criminal war against Ukraine, brings us closer to a just peace. What will happen next… Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

