Not completed. Tugboat "Captain Ushakov" sank in St. Petersburg — video

The large Russian tugboat "Captain Ushakov" sank near the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg on the morning of August 9. According to preliminary data, one of the compartments was flooded, which led to a strong list.
Tugboat "Captain Ushakov" sank in St. Petersburg
The head of the public relations department of the Baltic Shipyard, Alexander Lebedev, told reporters that the tugboat had tilted the previous evening.
The city's special services and the plant's duty services tried to save the ship, but they were unable to do so.
The fight for the ship continued all night. The workers of the Baltic Shipyard helped their colleagues stop the roll.
The Western Interregional Transport Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia reported on its Telegram channel that the tug sank during construction work. As a result, the vessel's auxiliary machinery room was flooded.
The tugboat “Captain Ushakov” was launched in 2022 at the Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant. It underwent retrofitting in St. Petersburg.
