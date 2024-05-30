At the Kerch ferry crossing, fragments of a downed missile damaged the Mriya pilot boat, which sank.

"Mechta" has sunken: another boat was destroyed in the Crimea

On the night of May 30, as a result of a missile attack on the temporarily occupied Crimea, another vessel of the Russian occupiers was eliminated.

Sources in Russian media write about this.

The boat had an accident and sank. The crew members managed to leave the ship, they were not injured.

Pilot boat "Mriya": what is known

On October 28, 2021, the Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" purchased the pilot boat "Mriya." Project 1459's boat, built in 1985 at the Leningrad SSZ "Pella," became the branch's seventh pilot vessel.

According to open data, the "Mechta" boat is a steel single-deck vessel with a ledge in the nose, a single-deck wheelhouse and with diesel engines located aft. Share

Pilot boats of this project can be operated in winter conditions with a thickness of broken ice of no more than 30 cm.

DIU confirmed the destruction of two "Tunets" boats

On May 30, the DIU "Group 13" special group, with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime attack drones, once again successfully attacked the ship and boat depot of the aggressor state of Russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the DIU, with the aim of neutralizing attack sea drones on the approach to the Uzka Bay, the Russian occupiers in Crimea raised combat aircraft into the sky 32 times, in particular, Su-27/30/35, MiG-29, Be-12, An-26 and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters. Also, the invaders randomly used small arms and 30-mm cannons.

However, nothing prevented the DIU special forces from completing their combat mission: due to the strike, two Russian boats were destroyed—according to preliminary data, high-speed landing transport KS-701 "Tunets." The intelligence officers said the information is being updated.