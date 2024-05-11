Bus with passengers fell into river and sank in St Petersburg — video

On May 10, a bus carrying about 20 passengers fell into the Moika River in St Petersburg, Russia. According to the latest data, six people died.

What is known about the incident in St Petersburg

It is worth noting that this event took place against the background of a significant deterioration of weather conditions.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus crashed into two cars on the embankment, broke through a fence, fell into the water and went completely underwater.

Divers and an ambulance immediately arrived at the scene of the accident. Water is pumped out of the car, people are pulled out of the windows.

At first, the local authorities announced that one person had died, and 8 passengers were taken from the bus and are already being assisted.

In addition, it is indicated that the law enforcement officers detained the driver of the vehicle and opened a case against him.

According to the information of the Fontanka news source six people died as a result of the bus accident.

Russians were frightened by "coffins" in the lake

Recently, there was also information that residents of Saransk, Russia, were frightened by "coffins" that washed up on the shore of a local lake.

Local authorities began to assure people that there was no reason to panic.

The event took place at Forest Lake, where locals discovered two wooden boxes, which they believe to be coffins due to their shape and appearance.

These "coffins" were found in the waters near the shore.

The Russian police examined the finds and declared that they were empty and did not pose any danger. After that, they were disposed of the investigation is considered complete.