Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cynically compared Ukraine to "grass" in the "elephant" dispute in the context of potential talks between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian diplomats have harshly criticized the words.
Fico attacks Ukraine again
According to the Slovak leader, no matter what the US president and the Russian dictator agree on, Ukraine will suffer the most.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine publicly criticized this cynical statement.
According to Ukrainian diplomats, Robert Fico still has not understood the real reasons for the aggressive war waged by the Russian Federation.
As Ukrainian diplomats noted, Fico's words are frivolity that insults the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families, and the sacrifice of those fighting for freedom.
