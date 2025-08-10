Fico tried to publicly humiliate Ukraine — the Foreign Ministry reacted
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico tried to publicly humiliate Ukraine — the Foreign Ministry reacted

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Fico attacks Ukraine again
Читати українською

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cynically compared Ukraine to "grass" in the "elephant" dispute in the context of potential talks between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian diplomats have harshly criticized the words.

Points of attention

  • The controversy underlines the importance of diplomatic sensitivity and respect in international relations, especially in the context of conflicts and geopolitical tensions.
  • The incident serves as a reminder of the need for leaders to choose their words carefully and consider the impact of their statements on relations with other nations and their people.

Fico attacks Ukraine again

According to the Slovak leader, no matter what the US president and the Russian dictator agree on, Ukraine will suffer the most.

Remember the old African truth that I love to repeat? It doesn't matter whether elephants fight or have sex, the grass always suffers. Regardless of how the elephant talks end on August 15, the grass will suffer — in this case, Ukraine.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine publicly criticized this cynical statement.

According to Ukrainian diplomats, Robert Fico still has not understood the real reasons for the aggressive war waged by the Russian Federation.

It is regrettable that the head of government of a European Union member state allows himself openly offensive rhetoric against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who heroically fight Russian aggression every day, restraining it on their soil in the interests of the security of all of Europe, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

As Ukrainian diplomats noted, Fico's words are frivolity that insults the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families, and the sacrifice of those fighting for freedom.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico dreams of Slovakia's "neutrality" — what does this threaten Europe with
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico brazenly criticizes EU plans for gas purchases and sanctions against Russia
Robert Fico
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?