Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico cynically compared Ukraine to "grass" in the "elephant" dispute in the context of potential talks between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian diplomats have harshly criticized the words.

Fico attacks Ukraine again

According to the Slovak leader, no matter what the US president and the Russian dictator agree on, Ukraine will suffer the most.

Remember the old African truth that I love to repeat? It doesn't matter whether elephants fight or have sex, the grass always suffers. Regardless of how the elephant talks end on August 15, the grass will suffer — in this case, Ukraine. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine publicly criticized this cynical statement.

According to Ukrainian diplomats, Robert Fico still has not understood the real reasons for the aggressive war waged by the Russian Federation.

It is regrettable that the head of government of a European Union member state allows himself openly offensive rhetoric against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who heroically fight Russian aggression every day, restraining it on their soil in the interests of the security of all of Europe, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Share

As Ukrainian diplomats noted, Fico's words are frivolity that insults the memory of the dead, the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families, and the sacrifice of those fighting for freedom.