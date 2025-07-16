Fico brazenly criticizes EU plans for gas purchases and sanctions against Russia

Fico complained to von der Leyen about EU plans towards Russia

He published the text of the letter on his social network X.

Fico sent an official letter to von der Leyen, in which he sharply criticized the European Commission's proposal to stop Russian gas supplies after January 1, 2028, as part of the REPowerEU strategy. Share

LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION URSULA VON DER LEYEN ✉️



Dear Madam President of the European Commission,



I appreciate the efforts of the European Commission (EC) to offer the Slovak Republic (SR) solutions to the extremely negative impacts of the proposal to… pic.twitter.com/A7IJKmadvZ — Robert Fico 🇸🇰 (@RobertFicoSVK) July 16, 2025

The Prime Minister of Slovakia said that his country "will never support" this initiative in terms of gas supply, as it harms Slovak households, businesses and threatens the competitiveness of the entire EU.

According to the Prime Minister, the European Commission, by promoting REPowerEU, is "grossly ignoring the political mandate of the European Council."

He also stressed that his position on this is "consistent and should not come as a surprise," even though Slovakia does not have veto power over REPowerEU.

Fico stressed that Bratislava views this proposal as a "sanction" and links it to the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Therefore, according to him, Slovakia expects that the vote on the sanctions package will take place only after the elimination of significant risks to gas supplies. Share

The Prime Minister also noted that there is not even a "minimal consensus" in Slovakia to support the European Commission's position, and business representatives have an "extremely negative opinion" about the initiative.

As a result, Fico called on von der Leyen to use the coming hours and days to continue the dialogue with the Slovak government, in particular for a "clear interpretation of the European Commission's commitments."

Until then, Bratislava will request a postponement of the vote on the 18th package of sanctions.