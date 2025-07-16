Fico brazenly criticizes EU plans for gas purchases and sanctions against Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Fico brazenly criticizes EU plans for gas purchases and sanctions against Russia

Robert Fico
Fico
Читати українською

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wrote a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticizing plans to abandon Russian gas.

Points of attention

  • The Slovak Prime Minister criticizes the EU's REPowerEU strategy to stop Russian gas supplies, citing negative impact on Slovak households and businesses.
  • Fico calls for postponement of the vote on EU sanctions against Russia until gas supply risks are resolved, highlighting lack of consensus in Slovakia.

Fico complained to von der Leyen about EU plans towards Russia

He published the text of the letter on his social network X.

Fico sent an official letter to von der Leyen, in which he sharply criticized the European Commission's proposal to stop Russian gas supplies after January 1, 2028, as part of the REPowerEU strategy.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia said that his country "will never support" this initiative in terms of gas supply, as it harms Slovak households, businesses and threatens the competitiveness of the entire EU.

According to the Prime Minister, the European Commission, by promoting REPowerEU, is "grossly ignoring the political mandate of the European Council."

He also stressed that his position on this is "consistent and should not come as a surprise," even though Slovakia does not have veto power over REPowerEU.

Fico stressed that Bratislava views this proposal as a "sanction" and links it to the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Therefore, according to him, Slovakia expects that the vote on the sanctions package will take place only after the elimination of significant risks to gas supplies.

The Prime Minister also noted that there is not even a "minimal consensus" in Slovakia to support the European Commission's position, and business representatives have an "extremely negative opinion" about the initiative.

As a result, Fico called on von der Leyen to use the coming hours and days to continue the dialogue with the Slovak government, in particular for a "clear interpretation of the European Commission's commitments."

Until then, Bratislava will request a postponement of the vote on the 18th package of sanctions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico dreams of Slovakia's "neutrality" — what does this threaten Europe with
Fico
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Fico accused Zelensky of hating him
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico put forward a demand to unblock the 18th package of sanctions against Russia
What is Fico seeking?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?