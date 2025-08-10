Ukrainian soldiers completely liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
On August 10, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka, Sumy region, from Russian invaders.

  • Foreign analysts have acknowledged Ukraine's successful resistance against the Russian army in the Sumy region.
  • Despite the victory, fighting continues in the region as the enemy persists in assaulting the front.

The fact of the liberation of another Ukrainian settlement was officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka, Sumy region, from Russian occupiers, the official statement said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that units of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion were involved in this successful operation.

What is important to understand is that during the fighting, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 18 Russian occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state, — concludes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that many foreign analysts have already recognized that Ukraine was able to successfully thwart a large-scale offensive by the Russian army in the Sumy region.

Despite this, the enemy does not stop assaulting this section of the front, so fighting continues.

