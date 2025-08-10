On August 10, it became officially known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka, Sumy region, from Russian invaders.

What is known about the new success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The fact of the liberation of another Ukrainian settlement was officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and completely cleared the settlement of Bezsalivka, Sumy region, from Russian occupiers, the official statement said. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that units of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion were involved in this successful operation.

What is important to understand is that during the fighting, Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 18 Russian occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our state, — concludes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

It is worth noting that many foreign analysts have already recognized that Ukraine was able to successfully thwart a large-scale offensive by the Russian army in the Sumy region.