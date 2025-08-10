The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian army command post


General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 10, Ukrainian defenders were able to conduct another successful operation, as a result of which the command post of the Russian invaders was eliminated in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • Intelligence reports highlight the elimination of key Russian military personnel, including the commander and chief of staff, emphasizing the impact on the occupiers' command structure.
  • The ongoing struggle for peace in Ukraine is reinforced by the continuous efforts of the Ukrainian defense forces, including coordinated attacks on strategic enemy facilities like the Saratov Oil Refinery.

Russian losses at the front are rising rapidly

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an official statement on this matter.

A high-precision bombing strike by the Ukrainian Air Force successfully hit the command post of the occupiers' battalion in the Oleshky area, the report says.

According to preliminary data, this time the Ukrainian defense forces managed to eliminate about 25 Russian invaders.

Moreover, 11 more Russian soldiers were wounded.

Intelligence draws attention to the fact that among the eliminated are the commander, chief of staff, head of the engineering service, and commander of one of the battalion's platoons.

The occupiers will never have peace on our land! The struggle continues! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that on the night of August 10, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Saratov Oil Refinery (Saratov Region, Russia).

This refinery is one of the key facilities of the enemy's fuel infrastructure.

