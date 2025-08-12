Tusk sounds the alarm over Putin's new "scenario"

The aggressor country Russia is doing everything possible to drive Warsaw and Kyiv apart as the "decisive moment" in Russia's war against Ukraine approaches. This was publicly warned by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk.

Tusk warned about Russia's new plan

The Polish politician draws attention to the fact that right now "the decisive moment" of Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching.

Given this fact, the Kremlin "is doing everything to cause a quarrel between Kyiv and Warsaw."

"The anti-Polish gestures of Ukrainians and the incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are Putin's script, organized by foreign agents and local idiots. Always the same ones," Donald Tusk publicly warned. Share

Zbliża się rozstrzygnięcie w wojnie ukraińskiej, więc Rosja robi wszystko, by skłócić Kijów z Warszawą. Antypolskie gesty Ukraińców i nakręcanie antyukraińskich nastrojów w Polsce to scenariusz Putina organizowany przez obcych agentów i miejscowych idiotów. Zawsze tych samych. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) August 12, 2025

What is important to understand is that last week it became known that Poland is investigating an incident with a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy, on which a red-and-black flag was painted and the inscription "Glory to the UPA" was left.

In addition, a loud scandal recently erupted in Poland over a Ukrainian who brought a red-and-black flag to a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh.

On August 11, a Ukrainian woman was accused in Poland of sending a package with explosive materials.