Tusk sounds the alarm over Putin's new "scenario"
Politics
Donald Tusk
Tusk warned about Russia's new plan
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia is doing everything possible to drive Warsaw and Kyiv apart as the "decisive moment" in Russia's war against Ukraine approaches. This was publicly warned by the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk.

  • Tusk urges both countries to remain vigilant and not fall prey to Kremlin provocations as the situation escalates.
  • The escalating tensions underscore the complex dynamics at play in the region and the need for international cooperation to address the growing threats.

The Polish politician draws attention to the fact that right now "the decisive moment" of Russia's war against Ukraine is approaching.

Given this fact, the Kremlin "is doing everything to cause a quarrel between Kyiv and Warsaw."

"The anti-Polish gestures of Ukrainians and the incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Poland are Putin's script, organized by foreign agents and local idiots. Always the same ones," Donald Tusk publicly warned.

What is important to understand is that last week it became known that Poland is investigating an incident with a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy, on which a red-and-black flag was painted and the inscription "Glory to the UPA" was left.

In addition, a loud scandal recently erupted in Poland over a Ukrainian who brought a red-and-black flag to a concert by Belarusian rapper Max Korzh.

On August 11, a Ukrainian woman was accused in Poland of sending a package with explosive materials.

Kristina S. acted together with another Ukrainian citizen and two Russians. The woman participated in the courier service sending a package containing explosive devices and materials. It was nitroglycol, as well as military electric detonators.

