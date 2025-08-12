EU leaders address Trump with specific demands regarding Ukraine
The leaders of 26 European Union member states have signed a joint statement sent to US President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They demand that the American leader not seek to change Ukraine's borders or decide the country's fate without its participation.

"We, the leaders of the European Union, welcome President Trump's efforts to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," the statement said.

They also remind the White House chief that "international borders should not be changed by force," the people of Ukraine should have the freedom to decide their own future, and the path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine.

European leaders emphasize that meaningful negotiations are impossible without a ceasefire or reduction in fighting.

Official Brussels has made it clear that it will not stop providing political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine.

With this statement, EU leaders officially confirmed that they are also ready to make additional contributions to security guarantees for the country.

The European Union emphasizes Ukraine's inalienable right to choose its own destiny and will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership, the document states.

What is important to understand is that Hungary is the only EU country that did not join this statement.

