EU leaders address Trump with specific demands regarding Ukraine

The leaders of 26 European Union member states have signed a joint statement sent to US President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They demand that the American leader not seek to change Ukraine's borders or decide the country's fate without its participation.
Points of attention
- The statement emphasizes the importance of meaningful negotiations, a ceasefire, and the people of Ukraine having the freedom to decide their own future.
- Official Brussels reiterates its commitment to providing various forms of support to Ukraine, including political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic assistance.
EU leaders stand in defense of Ukraine
They also remind the White House chief that "international borders should not be changed by force," the people of Ukraine should have the freedom to decide their own future, and the path to peace cannot be defined without Ukraine.
European leaders emphasize that meaningful negotiations are impossible without a ceasefire or reduction in fighting.
Official Brussels has made it clear that it will not stop providing political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine.
With this statement, EU leaders officially confirmed that they are also ready to make additional contributions to security guarantees for the country.
What is important to understand is that Hungary is the only EU country that did not join this statement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-