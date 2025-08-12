Russia strikes Land Forces training unit — one dead, many injured

On the night of August 12, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 23 were injured.

The Russian attack on the Ground Forces on August 12 — what is known

According to the command, the personnel were notified properly.

This happened immediately after the “Missile Danger” signal was received.

Despite the safety measures taken, while moving to equipped shelters and storage areas, a group of servicemen fell into the zone of cluster munitions. One person was killed and 11 were injured in various degrees of severity. Another 12 servicemen sought medical help with complaints of acubarotrauma and acute stress.

The press service of the Land Forces reports that relevant emergency services are working on the scene.

The injured immediately receive all necessary medical care.

The press service of the Land Forces reports that relevant emergency services are working on the scene.

The injured immediately receive all necessary medical care.

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. In order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds and other military facilities with reliable shelters, the official statement says.

Moreover, additional security measures are being taken to protect Ukrainian soldiers during enemy missile and air attacks.