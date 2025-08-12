Russia strikes Land Forces training unit — one dead, many injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes Land Forces training unit — one dead, many injured

Ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on the Ground Forces on August 12 — what is known
Читати українською

On the night of August 12, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 23 were injured.

Points of attention

  • Emergency services are actively providing medical care to the injured, and additional security measures are being implemented to protect soldiers during enemy attacks.
  • The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses condolences and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to equip military facilities with reliable shelters for the safety of personnel.

The Russian attack on the Ground Forces on August 12 — what is known

According to the command, the personnel were notified properly.

This happened immediately after the “Missile Danger” signal was received.

Despite the safety measures taken, while moving to equipped shelters and storage areas, a group of servicemen fell into the zone of cluster munitions. One person was killed and 11 were injured in various degrees of severity. Another 12 servicemen sought medical help with complaints of acubarotrauma and acute stress.

The press service of the Land Forces reports that relevant emergency services are working on the scene.

The injured immediately receive all necessary medical care.

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. In order to preserve the lives and health of people, constant work is underway to equip training centers, training grounds and other military facilities with reliable shelters, the official statement says.

Moreover, additional security measures are being taken to protect Ukrainian soldiers during enemy missile and air attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is the Russian army capable of occupying Kherson again — the answer of the AFU
Kherson
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wаtch: The DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian martyrs by the Nexus unit
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attacked Russia's only plant producing helium for missiles — sources
DIU continues to weaken Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?