Russia strikes Land Forces training unit — one dead, many injured

On the night of August 12, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the latest data, one person was killed and 23 were injured.
Points of attention
- Emergency services are actively providing medical care to the injured, and additional security measures are being implemented to protect soldiers during enemy attacks.
- The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses condolences and emphasizes the ongoing efforts to equip military facilities with reliable shelters for the safety of personnel.
The Russian attack on the Ground Forces on August 12 — what is known
According to the command, the personnel were notified properly.
This happened immediately after the “Missile Danger” signal was received.
The press service of the Land Forces reports that relevant emergency services are working on the scene.
The injured immediately receive all necessary medical care.
Moreover, additional security measures are being taken to protect Ukrainian soldiers during enemy missile and air attacks.
