Is the Russian army capable of occupying Kherson again — the answer of the AFU

The landing of Russians in the Korabelny district of Kherson is currently an unrealistic scenario from a military point of view.

The landing of Russian troops in the “Korabel” microdistrict of Kherson is a dubious scenario

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, commenting on information that Russian troops are allegedly preparing an attempt to land in Kherson in the Korabel microdistrict in the coming weeks and that evidence of this is that the enemy is trying to destroy the bridge connecting mainland Kherson and this microdistrict.

The scenario that the enemy will now try to land in the Ostriv (Korabel) microdistrict is, from a military point of view, currently a very dubious scenario. Because before approaching the Ostriv microdistrict, the enemy needs to overcome several water channels, pass several islands, and this is quite difficult today. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are working on all the assault and forcing groups that the enemy is trying to launch onto our shores. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Also, it takes time for the enemy to swim from one shore to the other. And during this time, all these enemy assault groups can be detected.

Because we will not sit idly by and wait for the enemy to land on our shores and start capturing areas of the city. Voicing this scenario now is like telling different scenarios about some unrealistic events for now.

As for whether there are any risks in landing Russians from the air, Voloshyn said that the same helicopter should fly to Ukrainian positions, where the Defense Forces will see it and can destroy it. He recalled how the landing in Gostomel ended for the Russians, when the Ukrainian military was not as ready as it is now to meet the enemy.

Now we have units that are conducting anti-landing operations. We generally expect that the enemy will try to force, we are ready for different events like this, for different scenarios.

Ukrainian intelligence currently does not see that the Russians have enough forces and resources for massive assault operations in this direction.

Voloshyn explained that the Defense Forces, having discovered that such a hostile operation was being prepared, would counter it at the level when it began.

We will hit the enemy in the exit areas — from where they will come out for assaults, for forcing.

At the same time, he noted that the situation in this direction is quite difficult and dangerous. Over the past day, the enemy has carried out 280 strikes with kamikaze drones, carried out 9 air strikes with KABs on Kherson, and used 8 unmanned loitering munitions of the "Molniya", "Lancet", and "Privit-82" types in the Kherson region.

The situation is also difficult on the islands in the Dnieper Delta — over the past day, three combat clashes have occurred on the island of Bilogrud, one on Velyky Vilkhovye, and there were clashes on the Antonivskyi bridges — the railway and automobile bridges.

In general, the spokesman emphasized, in Kherson, and in particular in the Korabel microdistrict, the enemy is striking with artillery, guided aerial bombs, and enemy drones are constantly operating. That is also why, after the enemy struck the Ostrov highway bridge, the local authorities are evacuating civilians from the Korabel microdistrict, who remain there.