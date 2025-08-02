Russian aviation dropped a FAB-3000 on a road bridge in Kherson

Russian occupiers attacked Kherson with two guided bombs on the evening of August 2. The attack damaged the bridge over the Koshova River, which connects the Korabel neighborhood with the city.

Russia bombed the bridge over the Koshova River in Kherson

This was stated by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Around six in the evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided bombs on the city. As a result of the attacks, the road bridge leading to the Korabel neighborhood was damaged. In addition, three private houses and a high-rise building were damaged. Alexander Prokudin Head of Kherson OVA

There is no information yet about the victims. It is noted that details will be released later.

Later, the deputy head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, reported that in total, the Russians probably struck with two FABs — one flew into the bridge, the other into houses. As of now, there are no casualties. Share

The condition of the bridge to the Korabel neighborhood, he said, will be clear after experts inspect the site of the impact.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, is urging people to temporarily refrain from traveling in this direction — until further notice.

The Russians cynically reported on their resources that they had given themselves a “gift” for Airborne Forces Day. And they confirmed that they had dropped the FAB-3000 on Kherson.