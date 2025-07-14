Russian occupiers massively shell Kherson — more than 10 wounded

The following victims are currently known:

Around noon, Russian occupiers struck the central part of Kherson. A 71-year-old local resident was hit by the shelling. He received a mine-explosive injury.

At around 11:00, Russian terrorists attacked the Dnipro district with a drone. Two people who were at a public transport stop at the time were injured. The men, aged 75 and 57, received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are currently in hospital. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

A 57-year-old woman from Kherson sought medical help. At around 6:00 a.m., she was hit by an enemy drone that dropped explosives. The victim suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her neck.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro district with a drone. A 56-year-old local resident was hit. He suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his left leg.

Another person was injured as a result of enemy shelling of the central part of the city. A 57-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury.

Police officers took a 40-year-old city resident to the hospital after the enemy attacked him with a drone in the Dnipro district around noon. The man suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder, leg, and back.

A 46-year-old man from Kherson, who also came under enemy fire in the city center at around 12:00, sought medical attention. The man previously had a mine-explosive injury. Further examination is ongoing.

At around 1:00 p.m., the enemy drone once again attacked the Dnipro district. Three people were injured. Two men, 57 and 54 years old, were taken to the hospital by police officers. Both had a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. The third victim sought medical help himself. The man also received a mine-explosive injury. He is currently being further examined.