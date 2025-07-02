Russian strike on Kherson hospital — number of injured increases

A 40-year-old doctor has been hospitalized in Kherson after suffering a concussion and a mine-explosive injury as a result of the evening shelling of a medical facility by Russian occupiers. This brings the number of injured doctors to four.
- Russian occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson, causing injuries to medical workers and patients.
- The number of injured medical workers in Kherson has risen to four, with one doctor hospitalized.
- The head of the Kherson OVA shared a video showing the impact of the Russian army's strike on the hospital.
4 medical workers injured in Kherson as a result of Russian strike on hospital
This was reported by the Kherson MBA.
A 40-year-old doctor was hospitalized after suffering a concussion and a mine-explosive injury as a result of the evening shelling by Russian occupiers of a medical facility in the Korabelny district.
The man was at work when an enemy shell hit the building.
The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, released a video of the consequences of the Russian army's strike on the hospital.
Over a hundred windows were broken, wards were destroyed. One of the patients injured in the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson on Tuesday evening, July 1, had to be pulled from the rubble.
The doctor who was at the scene during the shelling, despite also suffering from acupressure trauma, immediately began providing assistance to the victims.
