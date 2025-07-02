Russian strike on Kherson hospital — number of injured increases
Russian strike on Kherson hospital — number of injured increases

A 40-year-old doctor has been hospitalized in Kherson after suffering a concussion and a mine-explosive injury as a result of the evening shelling of a medical facility by Russian occupiers. This brings the number of injured doctors to four.

4 medical workers injured in Kherson as a result of Russian strike on hospital

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

A 40-year-old doctor was hospitalized after suffering a concussion and a mine-explosive injury as a result of the evening shelling by Russian occupiers of a medical facility in the Korabelny district.

The man was at work when an enemy shell hit the building.

Russian invaders shelled a hospital in Kherson late Tuesday night. Earlier, it was reported that eight people were injured — five patients and three nurses.

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, released a video of the consequences of the Russian army's strike on the hospital.

Over a hundred windows were broken, wards were destroyed. One of the patients injured in the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson on Tuesday evening, July 1, had to be pulled from the rubble.

The doctor who was at the scene during the shelling, despite also suffering from acupressure trauma, immediately began providing assistance to the victims.

