Russian strike on Kherson hospital — number of injured increases

A 40-year-old doctor has been hospitalized in Kherson after suffering a concussion and a mine-explosive injury as a result of the evening shelling of a medical facility by Russian occupiers. This brings the number of injured doctors to four.

4 medical workers injured in Kherson as a result of Russian strike on hospital

This was reported by the Kherson MBA.

The man was at work when an enemy shell hit the building.

Russian invaders shelled a hospital in Kherson late Tuesday night. Earlier, it was reported that eight people were injured — five patients and three nurses. Share

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, released a video of the consequences of the Russian army's strike on the hospital.

Over a hundred windows were broken, wards were destroyed. One of the patients injured in the Russian attack on a hospital in Kherson on Tuesday evening, July 1, had to be pulled from the rubble.