Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson — what is known

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that late at night on July 1, Russian invaders shelled a hospital in Kherson. According to the latest data, civilians were injured.
- Russian soldiers launched an artillery attack on the hospital late at night, causing significant damage.
- The situation in Kherson remains tense as the city faces further attacks, with additional casualties reported in subsequent shelling incidents.
Russia's new attack on Kherson — first details
According to Prokudin, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 1, Russian soldiers launched an artillery attack — one of the local hospitals came under enemy fire.
As a result of enemy actions, a healthcare facility building was destroyed, five patients and three nurses were injured.
In addition, it is noted that a 44-year-old hospital employee was hospitalized with a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to the chest.
It is also indicated that the 69-year-old victim was provided with assistance, but she refused hospitalization.
The Kherson OVA reports that another person was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the city of Kherson in the early morning of July 2.
