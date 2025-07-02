Russia attacked a hospital in Kherson — what is known

The head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, officially confirmed that late at night on July 1, Russian invaders shelled a hospital in Kherson. According to the latest data, civilians were injured.

Russia's new attack on Kherson — first details

According to Prokudin, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 1, Russian soldiers launched an artillery attack — one of the local hospitals came under enemy fire.

As a result of enemy actions, a healthcare facility building was destroyed, five patients and three nurses were injured.

In addition, it is noted that a 44-year-old hospital employee was hospitalized with a blast injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to the chest.

Two more, aged 54 and 44, are being treated as outpatients. Four injured patients continue to be treated at the hospital — men aged 58 and 60, and women aged 64 and 57. They have blast injuries, contusions, and various shrapnel wounds. Share

It is also indicated that the 69-year-old victim was provided with assistance, but she refused hospitalization.

The Kherson OVA reports that another person was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the city of Kherson in the early morning of July 2.