Syrsky announced serious successes in the Pokrovsky direction
Oleksandr Syrskyi
What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed the total elimination of Russian sabotage and assault groups that had been trying to advance in the Pokrov direction for two weeks. The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to bring the situation back under control.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's main goal is to create a psychological effect by planting the Russian flag on the border, but their attempts have been thwarted by the Ukrainian forces.
  • Despite facing regular combat clashes, the Ukrainian troops have managed to neutralize enemy forces and maintain control over the situation in the Pokrovsky direction.

According to Syrsky, he devoted the day to a working trip to the Pokrovsky direction.

What is important to understand is that it is still the hottest along the entire 1,200-kilometer length of the front.

There are at least fifty combat clashes here every day. It was in this direction that the Russians created the largest grouping — about 111 thousand personnel.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasized that the enemy is still doing everything possible to break through to the administrative border of the Donetsk region.

The main goal of the Russian army at the moment is to achieve a psychological effect: to put up the infamous “foot of the Russian soldier”, plant the flag and trumpet another pseudo-“victory”.

What is important to understand is that the enemy's sabotage and assault groups were extremely active here two weeks ago. But they were all destroyed or neutralized, and the remnants were thrown back further from the administrative border. The situation is under control.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Communicated with our soldiers in the immediate vicinity of the combat line and on the next lines of defense. Held meetings in the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which courageously restrain and destroy the enemy. He was able to study the operational situation in detail, clarify all the problematic points. He gave orders necessary for the effective implementation of defense tasks.

