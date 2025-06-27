Syrsky announced serious successes in the Pokrovsky direction

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed the total elimination of Russian sabotage and assault groups that had been trying to advance in the Pokrov direction for two weeks. The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to bring the situation back under control.

What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?

According to Syrsky, he devoted the day to a working trip to the Pokrovsky direction.

What is important to understand is that it is still the hottest along the entire 1,200-kilometer length of the front.

There are at least fifty combat clashes here every day. It was in this direction that the Russians created the largest grouping — about 111 thousand personnel. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasized that the enemy is still doing everything possible to break through to the administrative border of the Donetsk region.

The main goal of the Russian army at the moment is to achieve a psychological effect: to put up the infamous “foot of the Russian soldier”, plant the flag and trumpet another pseudo-“victory”.

What is important to understand is that the enemy's sabotage and assault groups were extremely active here two weeks ago. But they were all destroyed or neutralized, and the remnants were thrown back further from the administrative border. The situation is under control.

Photo: facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine