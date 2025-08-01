Russians hit Zaporizhia and Kherson — civilians killed

Various regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhia Oblast and Kherson, have once again come under fire from Russian occupiers. According to the latest reports, at least two civilians have been killed and four more civilians have been injured.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, on August 1, two civilians were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the Zaporizhzhia district.

A 63-year-old man died in Veselyanka after being hit by a private house. Share

A fire broke out in Malokaterynivka after an enemy attack, injuring a 65-year-old local resident. He is receiving necessary medical care.

Later, Ivan Fedorov reported two more victims: a 36-year-old and a 77-year-old woman. One woman was injured in Veselyanka, the other in Malokaterynivka.

Another civilian was killed in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson on the morning of August 1.

This was announced by the head of the city military administration, Yaroslav Shanko.

At around 6:40 a.m., occupation troops struck the Dnipro district. A woman born in 1974 received injuries incompatible with life, he wrote. Share

The head of the MVA draws attention to the fact that the deceased was a mother of 3 children.