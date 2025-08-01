Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that the number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31 has increased to 27, including 3 children.
A rescue operation is underway in Kyiv
In addition, it is noted that another 159 people were injured, including 16 minors.
What is important to understand is that the rescue operation is still ongoing.
As of 08:10, the State Emergency Service had dismantled 70% of the destroyed structures of the building.
During the night of July 31, the Russian army carried out an attack on the Ukrainian capital with strike drones and missiles.
The consequences of a new enemy air attack were detected in 27 locations in 4 districts of Kyiv.
In addition, it is known that another victim of the Russian missile strike in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was patrol policewoman Liliya Stepanchuk.
