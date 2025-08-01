Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that the number of people killed in the attack on Kyiv on the night of July 31 has increased to 27, including 3 children.

A rescue operation is underway in Kyiv

During the night and morning, rescuers retrieved 10 bodies of the deceased from the rubble of a residential building in the Svyatoshyn district, including a 2-year-old child, the official statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine states.

In addition, it is noted that another 159 people were injured, including 16 minors.

What is important to understand is that the rescue operation is still ongoing.

As of 08:10, the State Emergency Service had dismantled 70% of the destroyed structures of the building.

Today is a day of mourning in Kyiv. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased! We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured, — the rescuers emphasize.

During the night of July 31, the Russian army carried out an attack on the Ukrainian capital with strike drones and missiles.

The consequences of a new enemy air attack were detected in 27 locations in 4 districts of Kyiv.

The attack killed six-year-old Matviy Marchenko. He was a student at the capital's karate club.

In addition, it is known that another victim of the Russian missile strike in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was patrol policewoman Liliya Stepanchuk.