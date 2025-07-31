Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead and dozens injured

The enemy struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles this night. Six people were killed and 52 injured as a result of the Russian night-time shelling.

Russia attacked Kyiv: there are casualties and destruction

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Currently, the services have confirmed 6 deaths. 4 of them in the Svyatoshynskyi district, 2 in Solomyanskyi. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy.

We have 52 injured, almost 30 in hospitals. Including 9 children. The number, unfortunately, will grow. Two Kyiv residents died as a result of a targeted strike by Russian terrorists. This is also probably not the final number, he wrote earlier. Share

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In total, we currently have the consequences of the Russian combined attack in over 27 locations across Kyiv. Solomyanskyi district was badly affected, as were Svyatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted that headquarters have been deployed to assist all victims. The city is also paying monetary compensation to those Kyiv residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. In particular, for temporary rental housing.

Klitschko notes that the enemy attacked Kyiv with UAVs and missiles that night.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

As a result of the attack on the capital: