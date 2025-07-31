Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead and dozens injured
Russia massively attacked Kyiv — there are dead and dozens injured

Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv
The enemy struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles this night. Six people were killed and 52 injured as a result of the Russian night-time shelling.

Points of attention

  • Russia carried out a massive attack on Kyiv, hitting more than 27 locations across the city, resulting in casualties, injuries, and extensive destruction.
  • Six people, including a child, were killed and over 50 people were injured in the night-time shelling by Russia's UAVs and missiles.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has set up a headquarters to provide assistance to the victims of the attack and the city is offering monetary compensation to residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed.

Russia attacked Kyiv: there are casualties and destruction

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

Currently, the services have confirmed 6 deaths. 4 of them in the Svyatoshynskyi district, 2 in Solomyanskyi. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy.

We have 52 injured, almost 30 in hospitals. Including 9 children. The number, unfortunately, will grow. Two Kyiv residents died as a result of a targeted strike by Russian terrorists. This is also probably not the final number, he wrote earlier.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

In total, we currently have the consequences of the Russian combined attack in over 27 locations across Kyiv. Solomyanskyi district was badly affected, as were Svyatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko noted that headquarters have been deployed to assist all victims. The city is also paying monetary compensation to those Kyiv residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed as a result of the enemy attack. In particular, for temporary rental housing.

Klitschko notes that the enemy attacked Kyiv with UAVs and missiles that night.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

As a result of the attack on the capital:

  • In the Svyatoshynskyi district, the entrance to a residential building has been destroyed. Emergency services are working on the scene. There are also fires in several non-residential buildings.

  • In the Solomyanskyi district, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars were on fire. There were also fires and damage at several locations of non-residential buildings.

  • There are damaged buildings in the Holosiivskyi district, in particular, a school and a kindergarten.

  • In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the shock wave broke windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.

