Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles — there is a death and injuries
Ukraine
Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles — there is a death and injuries

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
On the night of July 21, Russian occupiers launched a combined strike on Kyiv. The attack resulted in one person being killed and several injured.

  • Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv using drones and missiles, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.
  • Fires and destruction were recorded in Shevchenkivskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, and other districts of Kyiv.
  • Rescuers are actively working at the scene to contain the fires and assist those affected by the attack.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles

A man died in Solomyanskyi district. In Darnytskyi district, five people, aged 36 to 55, received shrapnel wounds. Among them is a 15-year-old girl. In Shevchenkivskyi district, an elderly woman was hospitalized.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

  • Shevchenkivskyi district: a balcony on the first floor of a 10-story residential building caught fire after being hit by UAV debris. The fire, which covered an area of 150 sq m, has already been contained. One person was rescued, another was injured.

  • Dniprovsky district: commercial buildings caught fire. The fire was extinguished on an area of 500 sq m.

  • Darnytskyi district: fires broke out in the territory of a garage cooperative and in a preschool. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

  • Svyatoshynskyi district: garages caught fire due to falling UAV debris.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Rescuers continue to work at the scene.

The Lukyanivska metro station is closed to entry and exit. Trains are passing by without stopping, the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

All other metro stations are operating as usual, and the normal train schedule is gradually being restored.

As of 8:30 a.m., destruction and falling debris were recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, Kyiv police reported.

