The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, has officially confirmed that the capital is launching a full-fledged system to intercept enemy drones flying towards the city. This is being done on behalf of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv will receive enhanced protection against Russian attacks

According to Tkachenko, the city authorities decided to attract more funds for the implementation of the large-scale "Clean Sky" project.

Its main goal is to protect airspace using domestic interceptor drones.

As part of the implementation of the initiative, they intend to allocate 260 million hryvnias.

What is important to understand is that this money will be spent not just on purchasing equipment, but on creating an effective response system.

We are deploying an operator training center — a specialized structure where specialists in controlling interceptor drones will be trained; We are forming additional mobile units that will be on duty in the capital and on the outskirts of the city; We are working in close coordination with the General Staff, the Air Force, and the Defense Forces to achieve maximum synergy with the air defense system. Timur Tkachenko Head of the KMVA

Tkachenko also draws attention to the fact that in just a few months of its pilot launch, the "Clean Sky" project was able to demonstrate its effectiveness — almost 550 enemy UAVs were intercepted.

550 intercepted martyrs are not just statistics. These are lives saved, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, energy. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that work is underway to attract extrabudgetary funds.