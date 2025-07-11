Kyiv deploys full-fledged system to intercept Russian drones

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, has officially confirmed that the capital is launching a full-fledged system to intercept enemy drones flying towards the city. This is being done on behalf of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
- The initiative also involves attracting extrabudgetary funds to further strengthen Kyiv's defense capabilities and ensure maximum synergy with the existing air defense system.
- Timur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, highlights the importance of creating an effective response system to counter potential Russian threats and protect key facilities such as hospitals and schools.
Kyiv will receive enhanced protection against Russian attacks
According to Tkachenko, the city authorities decided to attract more funds for the implementation of the large-scale "Clean Sky" project.
Its main goal is to protect airspace using domestic interceptor drones.
As part of the implementation of the initiative, they intend to allocate 260 million hryvnias.
What is important to understand is that this money will be spent not just on purchasing equipment, but on creating an effective response system.
Tkachenko also draws attention to the fact that in just a few months of its pilot launch, the "Clean Sky" project was able to demonstrate its effectiveness — almost 550 enemy UAVs were intercepted.
Moreover, it is indicated that work is underway to attract extrabudgetary funds.
