Russia attacked Kyiv with drones — there are casualties in the Darnytsia district

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian attack damaged the glazing of a high-rise building from the 6th to the 11th floors, resulting in 8 people receiving shrapnel wounds, including a two-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Kyiv: there are casualties

The shock wave damaged the glazing of the high-rise building from the 6th to the 11th floors, as a result of which five people received shrapnel wounds. Among the injured is a two-year-old girl with cuts on her foot. Doctors hospitalized the victims.

Several cars parked in the yard of the house were also damaged.

Police investigative and operational teams and explosives technicians are working on the ground. Law enforcement officers are recording another war crime by the aggressor.

Kyiv after the Russian attack

Head of the Kyiv MVA Timur Tkachenko reported that there are already eight injured people. One person is in serious condition.