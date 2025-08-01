Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details
Читати українською

During the night of July 31 and August 1, Russian invaders carried out air attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 44 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data suggests that 28 UAVs were hit in 9 different locations across the country.
  • The successful defense against the Russian attack showcases the resilience and capability of Ukraine's Air Defense Forces in protecting the nation's airspace.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

Another enemy attack began at 9:30 p.m. on July 31.

Russia launched strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 44 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In addition, it is indicated that 28 UAVs were hit in 9 locations. Frontline territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv region were attacked.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin invented an absurd demand to "restore relations" with Ukraine
Peskov continues to make absurd statements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
A rescue operation is underway in Kyiv
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Senate opposed Trump and voted for large-scale aid for Ukraine
What is known about the decision of the US Senate Appropriations Committee?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?