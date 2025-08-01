Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

During the night of July 31 and August 1, Russian invaders carried out air attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 44 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

Another enemy attack began at 9:30 p.m. on July 31.

Russia launched strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russian Federation.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 44 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. Share

In addition, it is indicated that 28 UAVs were hit in 9 locations. Frontline territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions and Kyiv region were attacked.