Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov began cynically claiming that the restoration of relations between Moscow and Kyiv requires "fulfillment of the tasks of the SVO" (this is what the Russian Federation calls the war of aggression against Ukraine - ed.). However, the Russian authorities do not seem to be concerned about the fact that Ukraine is not going to restore any relations with the aggressor.
Points of attention
- Despite claiming rejected dialogue proposals, the Kremlin fails to acknowledge its own role in prolonging the conflict by unrealistic territorial ambitions.
- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine underscores the challenges of resolving geopolitical disputes through political and diplomatic means.
Peskov continues to make absurd statements
According to Putin's spokesman, the topic of relations with Ukraine is still "too theoretical a question."
Against this background, he once again spoke about the implementation of the intended goals of the so-called special military operation (SMO).
Moreover, he began to claim that all proposals for dialogue had been rejected by Kyiv and its allies.
Thus, the Russian dictator's spokesman refused to acknowledge the fact that it is Vladimir Putin who does not want to end the war because he still believes that he can occupy all of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the Kremlin calls the main goals of the full-scale war against Ukraine "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."
The Russian government is also seeking recognition of Crimea as Russian, and the "DPR" and "LPR" as sovereign states.
