Russians attacked a car in the Kherson region — there are dead and injured

On July 23, Russian invaders carried out a drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the Kherson region. According to the latest reports, two men were killed and two more people were injured.
Points of attention
- The victims of the attack included two men aged 44 and 45 who lost their lives, along with an 83-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man who sustained varying degrees of injuries.
- The pre-trial investigation initiated by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office aims to address the violation of laws and customs of war, as well as intentional murder, under Ukrainian criminal law.
What is known about the situation in the Kherson region?
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on the new enemy attack and its consequences.
According to the latest data, two men aged 44 and 45 died as a result of the impact.
In addition, it was indicated that two more civilians from the region — an 83-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man — received injuries of varying severity. They have already been hospitalized.
As the local prosecutor's office notes, it, together with investigators, will continue to document Russia's war crimes in order to bring those responsible to justice.
