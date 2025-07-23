Quiet force. Melania pressured Trump to save Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Quiet force. Melania pressured Trump to save Ukraine

Melania has a lot of influence over Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

Megan Mobbs — the daughter of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg and president of the RT Weatherman Foundation — told how much Melania Trump did to help Ukraine survive the war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Despite being less visible in Washington, Melania's impact as one of Trump's closest advisors is substantial and should not be underestimated.
  • Megan Mobbs, President of the RT Weatherman Foundation, emphasizes the importance of Melania's influence in shaping the future of Ukraine post-war.

Melania has a lot of influence over Trump

According to Mobbs, US First Lady Melania Trump did pressure Donald Trump to protect "innocent Ukrainians" from the bombs of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Melania's efforts were indeed effective, as the American leader stopped listening to pro-Russian politicians in his circle.

Trump really values her advice. They have a very open relationship, and she is one of his closest advisors. For some reason, people seem to forget that: maybe because she is very beautiful, or because she is not in Washington very often.

Megan Mobbs

Megan Mobbs

President of the RT Weatherman Foundation

As Keith Kellogg's daughter recalled, Melania grew up during the Iron Curtain in the former Yugoslavia, so she really understands what is really happening and what Putin is trying to achieve.

"When we think about the future of Ukraine, or post-war Ukraine, I think its influence could be very important, and it could and should play a huge role," Mobbs emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US threatened China and stood up for Ukraine
The US proposes to “condemn China”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France announced a sharp change in Trump's position on Ukraine
Macron's team believes that Trump will support Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises the AFU the best military equipment in the world
Trump believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the best equipment

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?