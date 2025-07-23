Megan Mobbs — the daughter of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg and president of the RT Weatherman Foundation — told how much Melania Trump did to help Ukraine survive the war with Russia.
Points of attention
- Despite being less visible in Washington, Melania's impact as one of Trump's closest advisors is substantial and should not be underestimated.
- Megan Mobbs, President of the RT Weatherman Foundation, emphasizes the importance of Melania's influence in shaping the future of Ukraine post-war.
Melania has a lot of influence over Trump
According to Mobbs, US First Lady Melania Trump did pressure Donald Trump to protect "innocent Ukrainians" from the bombs of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Melania's efforts were indeed effective, as the American leader stopped listening to pro-Russian politicians in his circle.
As Keith Kellogg's daughter recalled, Melania grew up during the Iron Curtain in the former Yugoslavia, so she really understands what is really happening and what Putin is trying to achieve.
