Megan Mobbs — the daughter of US President's special representative Keith Kellogg and president of the RT Weatherman Foundation — told how much Melania Trump did to help Ukraine survive the war with Russia.

Melania has a lot of influence over Trump

According to Mobbs, US First Lady Melania Trump did pressure Donald Trump to protect "innocent Ukrainians" from the bombs of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Melania's efforts were indeed effective, as the American leader stopped listening to pro-Russian politicians in his circle.

Trump really values her advice. They have a very open relationship, and she is one of his closest advisors. For some reason, people seem to forget that: maybe because she is very beautiful, or because she is not in Washington very often. Megan Mobbs President of the RT Weatherman Foundation

As Keith Kellogg's daughter recalled, Melania grew up during the Iron Curtain in the former Yugoslavia, so she really understands what is really happening and what Putin is trying to achieve.