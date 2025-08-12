The 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard occupied a designated defense zone in the Pokrovsky direction. According to the fighters themselves, this happened a few days ago to prevent the advance of enemy forces.

“Azovtsi” reported on the situation in the Pokrov direction

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out from their sources, this concerns a section in the direction of Dobropillya and the Dobropillya-Kramatorsk road.

On August 11, information was actively spreading online that Russian invaders were advancing in small groups in the direction of Dobropillya, past the first line of Ukrainian positions.

The situation remains complex and dynamic. The enemy, trying to advance in the direction, suffers significant losses in manpower and equipment, — the official statement of the “Azovtsi” says. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the corps units planned and took measures to block enemy forces in a designated area.

What is important to understand is that this is currently one of the most difficult sections of the front in the Pokrovsky direction — the Russians are increasing their offensive in the direction of Dobropillya and the Dobropillya-Kramatorsk road.

According to the “Azovites”, they will report on the results of their work later.