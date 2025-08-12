Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

During the night of August 11 and 12, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 48 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 36 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that 12 UAVs and 3 missiles were hit at 7 different locations, showcasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the successful interception of enemy UAVs and missiles, reaffirming their commitment to protecting the country's airspace.

A new enemy attack began at 8:00 p.m. on August 11.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation.

The Sumy and Donetsk regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and the Chernihiv region with missiles.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 12 UAVs and 3 missiles were hit at 7 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

