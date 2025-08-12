Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

During the night of August 11 and 12, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 48 Shahed attack UAVs, simulator drones of various types, as well as 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

How Ukrainian air defense performed

A new enemy attack began at 8:00 p.m. on August 11.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation.

The Sumy and Donetsk regions were attacked with strike UAVs, and the Chernihiv region with missiles.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 12 UAVs and 3 missiles were hit at 7 locations.