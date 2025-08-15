A rally in support of Ukraine has begun in Alaska — photos and video

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of the start of a summit between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pro-Ukrainian rally in Alaska — what is known

This was reported by former Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh.

He has already posted a video confirmation of his words:

Here's what's happening right now: a large pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. "Ukraine and Alaska — Russia never again," the journalist wrote. Share

It is worth noting that Ostap Yarysh previously published a photo announcing rallies in support of Ukraine in Alaska and other states.

According to the latest data, about a thousand people gathered for a pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage.

Recall, on August 14, information appeared that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on August 15 (10:30 p.m. Kyiv time).

It also became known that 5 more representatives of the aggressor country will fly to Alaska with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.