Source:  online.ua

A rally in support of Ukraine is taking place in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of the start of a summit between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Ostap Yarysh, former Voice of America correspondent, captures the essence of the rally with the slogan 'Ukraine and Alaska — Russia never again.'
  • The presence of 5 representatives from Russia accompanying Putin to the summit adds tension to the diplomatic meeting, emphasizing the geopolitical significance of the event.

This was reported by former Voice of America correspondent Ostap Yarysh.

He has already posted a video confirmation of his words:

Here's what's happening right now: a large pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting. "Ukraine and Alaska — Russia never again," the journalist wrote.

It is worth noting that Ostap Yarysh previously published a photo announcing rallies in support of Ukraine in Alaska and other states.

According to the latest data, about a thousand people gathered for a pro-Ukrainian rally in Anchorage.

Recall, on August 14, information appeared that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on August 15 (10:30 p.m. Kyiv time).

It also became known that 5 more representatives of the aggressor country will fly to Alaska with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.

