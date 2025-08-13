Merz revealed details of negotiations between Europe, Ukraine and the US before the Trump-Putin meeting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the first two stages of large-scale negotiations involving European leaders, Zelensky, and the US leadership have already been completed and described what he discussed with Donald Trump.

Merz named the priorities of Europe and Ukraine before the meeting between Trump and Putin

He stated this at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

The Chancellor noted that first, "we discussed positions in detail" with the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland, Finland, Italy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, everyone was "unanimous in their assessment of the situation and also in what goal could be achieved."

After that, there was a conversation with US President Donald Trump, and after the press conference, the next stage of consultations will begin — within the circle of the "coalition of the determined."

The German Chancellor revealed what positions were conveyed in the conversation with Trump.

We have made it clear that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table if there is a next meeting after this one. We want the right sequence. That means a ceasefire first, and that should be at the very beginning. An important element could be a framework agreement that comes later. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Thirdly, Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the contact line... Legal recognition of the occupied territories is not under discussion.

The fourth condition was called reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, and the fifth was that the negotiations should be part of a common transatlantic strategy.