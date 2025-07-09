"The resources of diplomacy have been exhausted." Merz challenged Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"The resources of diplomacy have been exhausted." Merz challenged Russia

Merz no longer believes in Putin's desire to end the war
Читати українською
Source:  Die Zeit

German leader Friedrich Merz has made it clear to aggressor Russia that "diplomatic means" to resolve Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine have ultimately been exhausted, promising further assistance and support for Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Berlin vows to prevent Putin's regime from undermining the political order of freedom in Europe through military force.
  • German Defense Minister confirms additional military support for Ukraine, demonstrating Germany's commitment to aiding Ukraine in the face of pro-Russian opposition.

Merz no longer believes in Putin's desire to end the war

The German Chancellor called on the German authorities to adequately assess the current threatening situation and finally make important decisions.

We will continue to help Ukraine, even despite the resistance of the pro-Russian right here in this parliament. We will continue this support.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, in relations with Russia, “the tools and resources of diplomacy have been exhausted.”

He also emphasized that Berlin cannot ignore the fact that Putin's criminal regime is openly questioning the right to exist of an entire country by using military force.

"He seeks to destroy the political order of freedom across the entire European continent. The federal government, which I lead, will do everything in its power to prevent this from happening," promised Friedrich Merz.

What is important to understand is that recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius officially confirmed that Berlin will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance in the amount of 1.9 billion euros.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU is urgently looking for $19 billion for Ukraine — what is the goal?
The EU will try to cover the Ukrainian budget deficit
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump publicly humiliated Putin and promised him a "surprise"
The White House
Trump again lashed out with claims against Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I'll bomb the hell out of Moscow!" How and why Trump threatened Putin
How Trump tried to intimidate Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?