"The resources of diplomacy have been exhausted." Merz challenged Russia

German leader Friedrich Merz has made it clear to aggressor Russia that "diplomatic means" to resolve Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine have ultimately been exhausted, promising further assistance and support for Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Berlin vows to prevent Putin's regime from undermining the political order of freedom in Europe through military force.
- German Defense Minister confirms additional military support for Ukraine, demonstrating Germany's commitment to aiding Ukraine in the face of pro-Russian opposition.
Merz no longer believes in Putin's desire to end the war
The German Chancellor called on the German authorities to adequately assess the current threatening situation and finally make important decisions.
According to the German leader, in relations with Russia, “the tools and resources of diplomacy have been exhausted.”
He also emphasized that Berlin cannot ignore the fact that Putin's criminal regime is openly questioning the right to exist of an entire country by using military force.
What is important to understand is that recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius officially confirmed that Berlin will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance in the amount of 1.9 billion euros.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-