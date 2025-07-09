"The resources of diplomacy have been exhausted." Merz challenged Russia

German leader Friedrich Merz has made it clear to aggressor Russia that "diplomatic means" to resolve Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine have ultimately been exhausted, promising further assistance and support for Kyiv.

Merz no longer believes in Putin's desire to end the war

The German Chancellor called on the German authorities to adequately assess the current threatening situation and finally make important decisions.

We will continue to help Ukraine, even despite the resistance of the pro-Russian right here in this parliament. We will continue this support. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

According to the German leader, in relations with Russia, “the tools and resources of diplomacy have been exhausted.”

He also emphasized that Berlin cannot ignore the fact that Putin's criminal regime is openly questioning the right to exist of an entire country by using military force.

"He seeks to destroy the political order of freedom across the entire European continent. The federal government, which I lead, will do everything in its power to prevent this from happening," promised Friedrich Merz. Share

What is important to understand is that recently, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius officially confirmed that Berlin will provide Ukraine with additional military assistance in the amount of 1.9 billion euros.