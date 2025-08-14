"Want to look Putin in the eye". Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine — White House

US President Donald Trump wants to look Putin in the eye in Alaska and try to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt said.
Levitt confirmed that the leaders of both countries will hold a press conference following the summit in Alaska.
Trump also does not want new sanctions against Russia, but is ready to impose them.
According to Caroline Levitt, one of the features of Trump's negotiating style is that he does not advertise the steps he is going to take.
And certainly the president has a lot of tools at his disposal that he could use if necessary, but he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his primary way to end this war. And that's what he's looking to do tomorrow. But certainly there are sanctions and many other measures that the president could use if he had to. Not that he wants to, he's ready.
