"Want to look Putin in the eye". Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine — White House

US President Donald Trump wants to look Putin in the eye in Alaska and try to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt said.

Trump wants to look Putin in the eye and try to stop the war — White House

Levitt confirmed that the leaders of both countries will hold a press conference following the summit in Alaska.

The President wants to exhaust all options to try to bring this war to a peaceful resolution... He wants to sit down, look the Russian President in the eye, and see what progress can be made to move things forward and end this brutal war. Share

Trump also does not want new sanctions against Russia, but is ready to impose them.

According to Caroline Levitt, one of the features of Trump's negotiating style is that he does not advertise the steps he is going to take.