"Want to look Putin in the eye". Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine — White House
Trump
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump wants to look Putin in the eye in Alaska and try to stop Russia's war against Ukraine, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt said.

Points of attention

  • President Trump seeks to end Russia's war against Ukraine through a summit with Putin in Alaska.
  • Trump emphasizes diplomacy and negotiations as the primary tools to stop the conflict.
  • The White House is open to imposing sanctions against Russia if necessary to bring about a peaceful resolution.

Levitt confirmed that the leaders of both countries will hold a press conference following the summit in Alaska.

The President wants to exhaust all options to try to bring this war to a peaceful resolution... He wants to sit down, look the Russian President in the eye, and see what progress can be made to move things forward and end this brutal war.

Trump also does not want new sanctions against Russia, but is ready to impose them.

According to Caroline Levitt, one of the features of Trump's negotiating style is that he does not advertise the steps he is going to take.

And certainly the president has a lot of tools at his disposal that he could use if necessary, but he has always said that diplomacy and negotiations are his primary way to end this war. And that's what he's looking to do tomorrow. But certainly there are sanctions and many other measures that the president could use if he had to. Not that he wants to, he's ready.

