According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, the meeting of politicians will begin on August 15 at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time with a one-on-one conversation in the presence of translators.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska is set to start on August 15 at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time with a one-on-one conversation, followed by discussions on 'Ukrainian settlement' and bilateral relations.
- High-ranking officials from Russia and the United States are included in the delegations for the summit, with agreed upon programs and a joint press conference scheduled to follow the meeting.
- The Russian delegation for the summit includes key figures like Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, while the American delegation remains to be officially announced.
Trump and Putin will begin their meeting in Alaska at 10:30 p.m.
The Il-96-300 special aircraft took off from Vnukovo Airport and headed to the Elmendorf-Richardson base, which is located in Anchorage, Alaska.
According to Russian media, one of the advanced groups preparing for the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be on board.
In addition, the program for the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska has already been agreed. In particular, the Russian delegation at the summit includes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.
Ushakov also reported that the presidents of the United States and Russia will hold a joint press conference following the summit in Alaska.
According to him, the negotiations between Putin and Trump as part of the delegations will be held according to the "5 on 5" formula.
The Russian dictator's aide added that the composition of the American delegation at the talks between Putin and Trump has also been determined, but it would be more correct for the American side to announce it.
