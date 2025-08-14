According to Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, the meeting of politicians will begin on August 15 at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time with a one-on-one conversation in the presence of translators.

Trump and Putin will begin their meeting in Alaska at 10:30 p.m.

The Il-96-300 special aircraft took off from Vnukovo Airport and headed to the Elmendorf-Richardson base, which is located in Anchorage, Alaska.

According to Russian media, one of the advanced groups preparing for the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be on board.

In addition, the program for the meeting between Putin and Trump in Alaska has already been agreed. In particular, the Russian delegation at the summit includes Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Director General of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

The Kremlin added that the main topic of the meeting between Putin and Trump will be the "Ukrainian settlement", but the leaders will also discuss bilateral relations. Share

Ushakov also reported that the presidents of the United States and Russia will hold a joint press conference following the summit in Alaska.

According to him, the negotiations between Putin and Trump as part of the delegations will be held according to the "5 on 5" formula.

The Russian dictator's aide added that the composition of the American delegation at the talks between Putin and Trump has also been determined, but it would be more correct for the American side to announce it.