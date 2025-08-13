Putin is bluffing Trump about Russia's ability to seize all of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that the key topic of the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin is bluffing Trump about Ukraine — Zelenskyy

The head of the Ukrainian state stated this in Berlin during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

We talked about the meeting in Alaska. We hope that the central topic of the meeting will be an immediate ceasefire. The President of the United States of America has repeatedly spoken about this. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He also noted that on the eve of this meeting, Putin is bluffing — trying to prove that he can occupy all of Ukraine.

I told the US President and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure on all directions of the Ukrainian front before the meeting in Alaska. Russia is trying to portray that it is capable of occupying all of Ukraine. Of course, this is their desire.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia indeed has "several times more weapons, in particular three times more artillery, but Russia also has three times more losses."

And this is a fact. I told my colleagues and the President of the United States of America, my European friends, that Putin definitely does not want peace, he wants the occupation of our country, and we all really understand this. Putin will not be able to deceive anyone. Share

Zelenskyy added that Putin is also bluffing about the fact that sanctions are not working.