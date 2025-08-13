Putin is bluffing Trump about Russia's ability to seize all of Ukraine — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that the key topic of the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin will be a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy calls for immediate ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine, emphasizing the need for peace.
- Zelenskyy exposes Putin's deception in bluffing Trump about Russia's capability to seize all of Ukraine, highlighting Russia's significant losses in military operations.
Putin is bluffing Trump about Ukraine — Zelenskyy
The head of the Ukrainian state stated this in Berlin during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
He also noted that on the eve of this meeting, Putin is bluffing — trying to prove that he can occupy all of Ukraine.
I told the US President and all our European colleagues that Putin is bluffing. He is trying to put pressure on all directions of the Ukrainian front before the meeting in Alaska. Russia is trying to portray that it is capable of occupying all of Ukraine. Of course, this is their desire.
Zelenskyy noted that Russia indeed has "several times more weapons, in particular three times more artillery, but Russia also has three times more losses."
Zelenskyy added that Putin is also bluffing about the fact that sanctions are not working.
Putin is also bluffing, as if sanctions are not important to him and that they are not working. In fact, sanctions are very helpful and are hitting the Russian military economy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-