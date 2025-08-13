We must end this war — Zelensky
We must end this war — Zelensky

On August 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine is ready to end the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years. However, as the president noted, a serious problem still remains.

  • A virtual meeting is scheduled between Zelensky, US President Trump, NATO Secretary General, and European leaders to discuss ending the war with Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Merz aims to prevent Trump from striking a dubious deal with Putin during the discussions.

According to the head of state, over 30 conversations and consultations have taken place with various allies of Ukraine in recent days.

Different parts of the world, different visions, but common positions. We must end this war. We must put pressure on Russia for an honest peace. We must learn from the experience of Ukraine, our partners, to prevent deception by Russia.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the main problem is that there is currently no sign that the Russian invaders are preparing to end the war.

Our coordinated efforts and joint steps — of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace — can definitely force Russia to peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping!

What is important to understand is that on August 13, at around 3:00 PM, a virtual meeting will begin between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European leaders regarding the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

According to insiders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to prevent Trump from making a dubious deal with Putin.

Zelensky, Trump and European leaders gather for virtual summit

