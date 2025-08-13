We must end this war — Zelensky

On August 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine is ready to end the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years. However, as the president noted, a serious problem still remains.

Zelensky explained whether it is worth counting on the end of the war

According to the head of state, over 30 conversations and consultations have taken place with various allies of Ukraine in recent days.

Different parts of the world, different visions, but common positions. We must end this war. We must put pressure on Russia for an honest peace. We must learn from the experience of Ukraine, our partners, to prevent deception by Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the main problem is that there is currently no sign that the Russian invaders are preparing to end the war.

Our coordinated efforts and joint steps — of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, all countries that want peace — can definitely force Russia to peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Share

What is important to understand is that on August 13, at around 3:00 PM, a virtual meeting will begin between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European leaders regarding the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.