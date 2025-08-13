On August 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine is ready to end the war of aggression that Russia has been waging for over 11 years. However, as the president noted, a serious problem still remains.
Points of attention
- A virtual meeting is scheduled between Zelensky, US President Trump, NATO Secretary General, and European leaders to discuss ending the war with Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Merz aims to prevent Trump from striking a dubious deal with Putin during the discussions.
Zelensky explained whether it is worth counting on the end of the war
According to the head of state, over 30 conversations and consultations have taken place with various allies of Ukraine in recent days.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, the main problem is that there is currently no sign that the Russian invaders are preparing to end the war.
What is important to understand is that on August 13, at around 3:00 PM, a virtual meeting will begin between Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and European leaders regarding the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
According to insiders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to prevent Trump from making a dubious deal with Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-