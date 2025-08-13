Zelensky is urgently leaving for Germany — what is the purpose?

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on an official visit on August 13. There, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he will participate in a video conference, which will be joined by US President Donald Trump and European leaders.
Points of attention
- The meeting is of significant importance in shaping diplomatic efforts to protect the interests of Ukraine and Europe amidst concerns of possible detrimental agreements between the US and Russia.
- Stay tuned for possible statements from Zelensky and Merz following the meeting and learn how the Coalition of the Willing is addressing the potential consequences of US-Russia negotiations.
Zelensky, Trump and European leaders gather for virtual summit
A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the head of state, Sergey Nikiforov.
He officially confirmed that bilateral negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz should take place as part of the visit.
Afterwards, they will participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Donald Trump.
According to BILD, the German Chancellor's key message during the video meeting will be the potential consequences of negotiations between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-