Zelensky is urgently leaving for Germany — what is the purpose?

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Berlin on an official visit on August 13. There, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he will participate in a video conference, which will be joined by US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

A statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman for the head of state, Sergey Nikiforov.

He officially confirmed that bilateral negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz should take place as part of the visit.

Afterwards, they will participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and US President Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, statements by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz to the media are possible at approximately 4:00 p.m. Berlin time. There will also be a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing today, — emphasized Serhiy Nikiforov.

According to BILD, the German Chancellor's key message during the video meeting will be the potential consequences of negotiations between US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.