Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that contacts between representatives of Ukraine and the United States continue "around the clock" and that not all of them are "public." Ukraine is working on an "honest end to the war" that Russia started against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of territorial concessions to Russia

The President announced this in his address.

I have not yet heard any of the partners doubt America's ability to prevent war. The President of the United States has leverage, has determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump's proposals, starting in February. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also noted that Russia is "afraid of sanctions" and "Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war" for the lifting of sanctions on Russia.

He was allowed to take Crimea, and this led to the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He did not receive preventive punishment when he gathered a contingent on our borders. This led to a full-scale war and the occupation of more parts of Ukraine. Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporizhia, the entire territory of Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Crimea. We will not allow this second attempt to divide Ukraine to Russia.

The head of state also noted that there should be an immediate ceasefire and "real peace," not a "pause in the war."