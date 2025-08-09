"We will not allow a second attempt to divide Ukraine". Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of territorial concessions from Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We will not allow a second attempt to divide Ukraine". Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of territorial concessions from Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that contacts between representatives of Ukraine and the United States continue "around the clock" and that not all of them are "public." Ukraine is working on an "honest end to the war" that Russia started against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy firmly rejects the possibility of territorial concessions to Russia and stands against any division of Ukraine.
  • Contacts between Ukraine and the US are ongoing to work towards an honest end to the war that Russia initiated against Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for an immediate ceasefire and real peace in the territories affected by aggression, supporting US proposals for peace and conflict resolution.

Zelenskyy rejected the possibility of territorial concessions to Russia

The President announced this in his address.

I have not yet heard any of the partners doubt America's ability to prevent war. The President of the United States has leverage, has determination. Ukraine has supported all of President Trump's proposals, starting in February.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also noted that Russia is "afraid of sanctions" and "Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war" for the lifting of sanctions on Russia.

He was allowed to take Crimea, and this led to the occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He did not receive preventive punishment when he gathered a contingent on our borders. This led to a full-scale war and the occupation of more parts of Ukraine. Now Putin wants to be forgiven for seizing the south of our Kherson region, Zaporizhia, the entire territory of Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Crimea. We will not allow this second attempt to divide Ukraine to Russia.

The head of state also noted that there should be an immediate ceasefire and "real peace," not a "pause in the war."

We need a result at the level of leaders. A worthy result to save people's lives, so that the world appreciates the results and is grateful to the leader who will bring them.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's idea of "territory exchange" with Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's clear position
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky hits Russia with powerful sanctions
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky warned about Putin's new plan for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin is trying to fool the world again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?