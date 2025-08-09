Zelensky hits Russia with powerful sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees introducing new personal and sectoral sanctions against 35 individuals and legal entities associated with the Rosatom state corporation and Russian energy companies.

Ukraine's new sanctions against Russia — details

As indicated on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine, we are talking about decrees No. 594/2025, No. 595/2025.

The new sanctions will cover 18 individuals and 17 legal entities involved in attempts to integrate the Zaporizhzhia NPP into the Russian energy system and participation in the seizure of the Chernobyl NPP.

Moreover, it is indicated that with another decree, the President of Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Western allies.

Two key sectors will be hit — Russia's energy and military-industrial complex, as well as an extensive network of intermediaries and logistics operators in third countries.

What is important to understand is that the list of main targets includes Gazpromneft subsidiaries in Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and the EU, shadow fleet companies, suppliers of equipment for the Russian military-industrial complex, financial and logistics intermediaries, Rosatom Corporation and its international infrastructure.