Western sanctions have halted Russia's aviation industry

Russian aircraft manufacturers have delivered just one of 15 planned commercial aircraft this year as sanctions on foreign components delay production and high interest rates limit investment.
Russia produced one aircraft per year
Western sanctions have blocked access to foreign aircraft and spare parts since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. With a fleet of more than 700 aircraft dominated by Airbus and Boeing models, Russian airlines are now forced to seek critical components through complex and indirect import routes.
Recent serious incidents have underscored the urgent need to maintain the fleet. In late July, a Soviet-built An-24 aircraft, built in 1976, crashed in the Russian Far East, killing all 48 people on board. Days later, national carrier Aeroflot grounded dozens of flights after a massive cyberattack.
The aviation sector's struggles to achieve self-sufficiency are part of a broader industrial slowdown. According to purchasing managers' index data, Russia's industrial production fell in July at the fastest pace since March 2022, and industrial growth continues to slow.
High interest rates have contributed to a decline in car production, bankruptcies in the coal sector, a slowdown in exports of goods such as metals and petroleum products, and missed aircraft production targets, officials and businesses say, contributing to a slowdown in economic growth.
In the first 11 months of 2024, 208 "incidents" involving foreign aircraft were recorded in the Russian Federation. This is 29% more than in the same period in 2023, when 161 cases were recorded.
In June 2022, the Russian government launched a program to develop the aviation industry in response to sanctions. The goal is to build 1,000 domestically produced aircraft by 2030.
Russia was supposed to produce over 100 aircraft in three years. In reality, only seven were produced during that time.