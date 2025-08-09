Zelensky warned about Putin's new plan for Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is imposing the idea of "exchange" of Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory to supposedly "end" the war.
Points of attention
- The President highlights dialogue with allies like Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and stresses the significance of fair treatment and mutual obligations for Ukraine and Moldova's EU aspirations.
- Zelenskyy's message underscores the need for vigilance against Putin's attempts to deceive the international community and push for genuine efforts towards peace in Ukraine.
Putin is trying to fool the world again
According to the head of state, he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
They discussed in detail the diplomatic situation and communication with allies.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that currently the activity of diplomacy is extremely high, but the problem is that there have been no changes in the Kremlin's position so far.
The Head of State emphasized that all steps taken by Ukraine and its allies should be those that bring the war closer to a real end, not to its reconfiguration.
That is why Zelenskyy called on the world to focus on this goal.
