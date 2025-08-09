Zelensky warned about Putin's new plan for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws the world's attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is imposing the idea of "exchange" of Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory to supposedly "end" the war.

Points of attention

  • The President highlights dialogue with allies like Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and stresses the significance of fair treatment and mutual obligations for Ukraine and Moldova's EU aspirations.
  • Zelenskyy's message underscores the need for vigilance against Putin's attempts to deceive the international community and push for genuine efforts towards peace in Ukraine.

According to the head of state, he held talks with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

They discussed in detail the diplomatic situation and communication with allies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that currently the activity of diplomacy is extremely high, but the problem is that there have been no changes in the Kremlin's position so far.

The Russians still don't want to stop the killings, they still invest in the war, and they still impose the idea of "exchange" Ukrainian territory for Ukrainian territory, with consequences that guarantee nothing but more convenient positions for the Russians to resume the war.

The Head of State emphasized that all steps taken by Ukraine and its allies should be those that bring the war closer to a real end, not to its reconfiguration.

That is why Zelenskyy called on the world to focus on this goal.

We also discussed with Mette our work towards joining the European Union, the results of Ukraine and Moldova on this path. We equally see the need for a fair approach and the fulfillment of obligations for both Ukraine and Moldova together. Thank you!

