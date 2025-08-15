The leader of the German radical left Alliance, Sarah Wagenknecht, who is often called "Putin's friend" in the media, began publicly demanding that US President Donald Trump remove Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.
Points of attention
- NATO confirms its support for Ukraine's membership despite Putin's allies' attempts to block the process.
- The situation highlights the geopolitical tensions and manipulations at play, influencing discussions surrounding Ukraine's NATO future.
Putin's allies are still afraid of Ukraine joining NATO
The scandalous politician made her new cynical demand shortly before the start of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
According to Sarah Wagenknecht, Russia will continue the war as long as the issue of joining NATO or deploying NATO troops in Ukraine is on the table.
In fact, Sarah Wagenknecht is actively spreading the Kremlin's lie that NATO's eastward expansion was the cause of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that after the North Atlantic Council meeting in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially announced the bloc's plan to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to membership.
