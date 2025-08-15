Putin's German ally makes cynical demand to Trump regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin's German ally makes cynical demand to Trump regarding Ukraine

Putin's allies are still afraid of Ukraine joining NATO
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

The leader of the German radical left Alliance, Sarah Wagenknecht, who is often called "Putin's friend" in the media, began publicly demanding that US President Donald Trump remove Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.

Points of attention

  • NATO confirms its support for Ukraine's membership despite Putin's allies' attempts to block the process.
  • The situation highlights the geopolitical tensions and manipulations at play, influencing discussions surrounding Ukraine's NATO future.

Putin's allies are still afraid of Ukraine joining NATO

The scandalous politician made her new cynical demand shortly before the start of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The US should remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda in Alaska, she shamelessly demanded.

According to Sarah Wagenknecht, Russia will continue the war as long as the issue of joining NATO or deploying NATO troops in Ukraine is on the table.

"The Europeans and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky must also rule out the prospect of NATO for Ukraine and thereby demonstrate that they really want peace," Putin's ally added cynically.

In fact, Sarah Wagenknecht is actively spreading the Kremlin's lie that NATO's eastward expansion was the cause of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that after the North Atlantic Council meeting in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially announced the bloc's plan to continue supporting Ukraine on its path to membership.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A rally in support of Ukraine has begun in Alaska — photos and video
Pro-Ukrainian rally in Alaska — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Many problems, hundreds of agents. How the preparation for the Trump-Putin meeting is going
Preparations for the Trump-Putin meeting - how it's all going

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?