The leader of the German radical left Alliance, Sarah Wagenknecht, who is often called "Putin's friend" in the media, began publicly demanding that US President Donald Trump remove Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda.

Putin's allies are still afraid of Ukraine joining NATO

The scandalous politician made her new cynical demand shortly before the start of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

The US should remove the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda in Alaska, she shamelessly demanded. Share

According to Sarah Wagenknecht, Russia will continue the war as long as the issue of joining NATO or deploying NATO troops in Ukraine is on the table.

"The Europeans and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky must also rule out the prospect of NATO for Ukraine and thereby demonstrate that they really want peace," Putin's ally added cynically. Share

In fact, Sarah Wagenknecht is actively spreading the Kremlin's lie that NATO's eastward expansion was the cause of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.