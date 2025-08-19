Trump announced preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies, and is already working to arrange a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

Trump revealed his plans

According to the White House chief of staff, he discussed a potential meeting with Putin during a phone call.

This happened against the backdrop of a large-scale summit with Zelensky and European leaders on August 18.

At the White House, I had a very good meeting with distinguished guests: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Finland Alexander Stubbs, Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni of Italy, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, which concluded with a further meeting in the Oval Office. Donald Trump President of the United States

As the American leader noted, he immediately called Putin and began preparing for a meeting, the location of which will be determined later.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a summit between the president of Ukraine and the Russian dictator.

"After this meeting, we will have a trilateral meeting, which will involve the two leaders and myself. Again, this was a very good step towards ending a war that has been going on for almost four years," Trump announced.

According to preliminary data, the meeting between Zelensky and Putin may take place at the end of August.