Trump announced preparations for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he had a "good" meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies, and is already working to arrange a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.
Points of attention
- President Trump's announcement follows a successful meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky and European leaders, highlighting ongoing efforts for peace and collaboration.
- The potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin signifies a crucial diplomatic step in addressing the ongoing conflict and fostering dialogue between the two nations.
Trump revealed his plans
According to the White House chief of staff, he discussed a potential meeting with Putin during a phone call.
This happened against the backdrop of a large-scale summit with Zelensky and European leaders on August 18.
As the American leader noted, he immediately called Putin and began preparing for a meeting, the location of which will be determined later.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about a summit between the president of Ukraine and the Russian dictator.
According to preliminary data, the meeting between Zelensky and Putin may take place at the end of August.
